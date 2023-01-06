Arsenal launches next chapter of No More Red campaign with call for volunteers

Adidas and Arsenal have launched the next chapter of their No More Red campaign, an initiative to help keep young people safe from knife crime and youth violence.

Fourteen teenagers lost their lives to knife crime in the capital last year.

Although the number of teenagers killed as a result of violent youth crime dropped significantly in 2022 in comparison to 2021, there were 11,502 knife offences recorded in London between January 2022 and November 2022, an increase compared with the corresponding period in 2021.

The club will ditch their famous red shirts for an all-white kit for their upcoming FA Cup game against Oxford United.

The No More Red campaign aims to create safe spaces for young people to play sport in the capital, provide better access to trusted role models, and shine a light on talented individuals who are making a positive difference in their community.

This year, members of the public are being asked to volunteer with one of 10 charity partners, including Arsenal in the Community, The Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation and Don't Stab Your Future.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, former Arsenal player Ian Wright told ITV News the initiative was hugely important in tackling knife crime.

"Getting people safe spaces, getting people to talk, getting something to do," he said. "It was different when I was younger, I can't really totally relate to what they're going through because it's a different world what they're in now. But I totally understand it."

Play Brightcove video

Freddie Hudson, Head of Arsenal in the Community, said: “Young people face multiple challenges as they grow up in today’s world and we don’t have all the answers, but we are confident our work makes a significant contribution to the lives of our participants.

"Our hard work must continue and we’re proud to be building on the achievements of the first year of No More Red by adding more social action projects and a volunteer programme that broadens the reach of this powerful initiative."