Commuters could face a new wave of Tube strikes in March if drivers vote to take industrial action over possible pension changes. Drivers' union ASLEF announced plans to ballot members later this month, with the result due on February 15th. The prospect of changes to the pension scheme sparked a series of strikes last year by Tube workers in the RMT union. Ministers instructed Transport for London to trim £100m from its annual pensions bill as part of a long-term government funding package. TfL has been set a deadline of January 31st to submit its preferred option for pension reform.

An internal report in October concluded any changes "will lead to an unacceptable level of detriment to members’ benefits". "Our members have been very clear that they will not stand passively by while the income they expect in retirement is drastically slashed," said Finn Brennan, ASLEF District Organiser ASLEF also claims Underground bosses want to cut driver numbers and make other changes to working practices as part of a modernisation programme. The threat of further industrial action on the Tube came as rail minister Huw Merriman met union leaders to try to resolve the rail workers' pay dispute.

