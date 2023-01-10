An driver has been fined after deliberately delaying an ambulance which was carrying a heart attack patient on the M25. The court heard how Ryan Critchell, 29, undertook the vehicle in excess of 100mph at one point. The defendant, of Westwater, Benfleet, Essex, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on January 5, 2023. It was heard that, while driving a Volkswagen Caddy van, he was caught "impeding progression" of an ambulance on the M25 at around 3.46pm on September 7, 2021. The offence took place on the M25 between junctions 27 and 29. Critchell refused to change lanes to let the ambulance past. After a period of time, the ambulance overtook the Caddy but Critchell then undertook the ambulance again in excess of 100 mph. Mr Critchell, who pleaded guilty to the offence on October 5, 2022, was fined £217 and given four penalty points on his driving licence. He must also pay £34 in victim surcharge and £110 in costs.

