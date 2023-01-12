Play Brightcove video

Carolyn Sim visited the flats where the woman was found and spoke to neighbours.

A woman whose body was found in her council flat on an estate in Borough could have been dead for months fear neighbours.

Her downstairs neighbour Jeffrey Boachie-Frimpong said he last saw her in March after he had knocked on her door when he had leaks in his flat:

" I went to the lady's home above because there was a leak coming from her property. She said she'd called the council but they weren't helping."

"Her property was soaking wet. She had pans all over the kitchen that the water was going into."

Mr Boachie-Frimpong said his neighbour's flat was covered in a layer of dirty water. Credit: Jeffrey Boachie-Frimpong

Mr Boachie-Frimpong said he called the council on the lady's behalf but did not hear from them. He then became worried after he did not see her for a long time.

"Every time I called the council they said they'd call her to check she's in. I said, I don't think she's there. Someone needs to come and check on her. There was clearly something wrong in the flat."

Several months later on 6 January, Mr Boachie-Frimpong called the council's emergency services due to the leak in his own flat getting much worse.

The plumber believed it to be coming from the flat above and forced entry.

They found the body of the woman, who neighbours believed to be in her sixties, on her bathroom floor.

Describing the moment, Mr Boachie-Frimpong said: "As soon as I saw it I walked away. I felt sick knowing that all this time potentially someone had been dead."

He has criticised the council saying they should have done more.

"If someone did their checks when we called all that time, this could have been avoided. If she was in ill health, someone could have found out and helped her.

"After the death I went around the house and saw loads of flies in the windows. If someone had come they would have known something was wrong. It shouldn't take me a council tenant to do checks for the council."

Jeffrey Boachie-Frimpong said leaks had been coming through the ceiling of his flat for months. Credit: ITV News

Mr Boachie-Frimpong also criticised the council for their response to the leaks in his own flat where water had been dripping into the electrics.

"It has been very dangerous living here. A leak onto the electrics is one thing but a leak onto the floor when you have two young children who are crawling is unsafe.

"We've been living like this for 11 months. We've been calling the council constantly but I don't think they care."

He says he has yet to receive an apology from the council.

Councillor Darren Merrill, cabinet member for council homes and homelessness for Southwark Council, said:

“I am incredibly saddened that a woman has been found dead in one of our council properties, and extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.

"We are supporting the police in establishing the exact circumstances, and thoroughly checking all records the council holds in relation to this property and the tenant.

"I know this is an extremely upsetting situation for people living in the block, and I want to reassure them that we will offer as much support as we can.”