Appeal to find boy, 15, missing from Bromley home since 1 December

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a boy who has been missing from his south-east London home since the beginning of December.

Cosmas Hungwa, aged 15, was reported missing from his home in Bromley on 1 December 2022 and may have travelled to Brighton.

Cosmas has previously been found in Gillingham in Kent and Cambridge.

"Our priority is finding and returning Cosmas safely to his family," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "We are keeping them updated with any significant developments."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting the reference 22MIS042813.

You can also call the Missing People charity on 116 000 if you would rather not speak to the police.