The Conservative minister for London Paul Scully has hinted that he will challenge Sadiq Khan's third bid to become the Mayor of London next year.

Speaking to ITV London and the Evening Standard, the 54-year-old revealed he will consider running if he believes he is the "best-placed person" to take the role from Mr Khan.

"I’m ambitious for London but not for me," he told ITV London Political Correspondent Simon Harris.

Rumours have been swirling in Westminster for weeks that the Warwickshire-born culture minister is gearing up to join the race against the Labour MP.

Mr Scully believes he can appeal to blue voters in London, and that policies including the implementation of ultra-low emission zones and increases to council tax have made Mr Khan unpopular.

While Labour reselected Mr Khan as its 2024 mayoral candidate last month, the Conservative party has yet to announce its nomination.

Mr Scully, MP for Sutton and Cheam, confirmed he has not been formally asked to run.

Mr Khan, who took over from Boris Johnson in 2016, will make history if he is elected Mayor of London for a third time.

In December the 52-year-old addressed fresh challenges he faces in the 2024 election.

"It’s going to be a very tough election – the first using a first past the post voting system in London and the new voter ID rules that appear deliberately designed to disenfranchise minority communities and disproportionately affect Labour voters."

