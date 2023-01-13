A woman who died after a dog attack on a country lane in Surrey had been walking 'a number' of dogs at the time of the incident, police believe.

The 28-year-old, from London, died at the scene in Caterham on Thursday afternoon. Police and paramedics were called at 2:45pm to reports that members of the public were being mauled on Gravelly Hill.

The victim's name has not yet been released but her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police at Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey, where a dog attacked members of the public on Thursday Credit: PA

Another woman who was injured and received treatment for dog bites has since been discharged from hospital, Surrey Police said.

A total of eight dogs were detained at the scene by officers and remain in the custody of police.

Police at Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey, on Friday Credit: PA

The dog's owners have been identified by police and are being updated as officers continue the investigation.

A police cordon remained in place on Friday while forensic officers carried out their investigation.

Police said that no arrests have been made.

Inspector Lyndsey Whatley said: "This is a tragic incident where a young woman has sadly lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

"I know that yesterday’s events will be of real concern to the local community and I would like to reassure residents that we are confident all the dogs involved are in the custody of police whilst we investigate the circumstances of what has happened.

"Officers will remain in the area of Gravelly Hill today whilst enquiries continue and if you have any information but have not yet spoken to police then please contact us."

The leader of Surrey County Council, Cllr Tim Oliver, said: "It's a terrible incident. It just sounds absolutely shocking and I'm sure that the police will be following it up."I don't know what can be done but something needs to be done to prevent this from happening again, most certainly."

Anyone with information can contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45230004384

