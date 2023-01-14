A seven-year-old girl and three women have been injured in a suspected drive-by shooting outside a funeral in north London.

The Metropolitan Police said three women – aged 48, 54, and 41 – were taken to hospital following the incident in Phoenix Road, close to Euston station.

Credit: PA

Detectives said the incident took place in the vicinity of a church, where a funeral was taking place.

The shots are believed to have been fired from a moving vehicle, police said.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, but the 48-year-old suffered a potentially life-changing injury.

A seven-year-old girl was later taken to a central London hospital with injuries believed to have been sustained in the same incident.

An urgent investigation has been launched and a significant police presence is in the area.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about what took place should call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...