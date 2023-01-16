Play Brightcove video

A big puddle of boiling mud delayed trains on a busy commuter line in Surrey.

Video posted online showed the sprawling mound of liquified mud turning into steam after hitting the electric rail which, at 750 volts, acts like an immersion heater.

The muddy mess at Addlestone in Surrey was delaying South Western trains on the route via Chertsey.

Network rail said engineers had to wait for the mud to stop flowing before the track could be cleared.

The problems at Addlestone come on a day of major disruption after a big landslip left a track hanging in mid-air near Hook in Hampshire.

The 44-metre landslip happened on the embankment to the north east of Hook station on the line from London to Basingstoke.

