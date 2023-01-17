David Carrick has been sacked by the Metropolitan Police at a misconduct hearing held in his absence in west London.

The 48-year-old was officially dismissed for gross misconduct from the force.

News of the sacking follows Carrick, once a highly trusted armed officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, being revealed as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.

On Monday, Carrick appeared at Southwark Crown Court to plead guilty to a number of offences. He has now admitted 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape against 12 women over an 18-year period.

Details of his abuse were revealed, including that he kept some victims locked in a tiny cupboard for hours, beating and urinating on them.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said weak policies and decisions meant Carrick was able to stay in the force for 20 years, despite repeated complaints being made against him.

In the wake of Carrick's case, more than 1,000 Metropolitan Police officers and staff previously accused of domestic violence and sexual offences are having the allegations reviewed.

Sir Mark said some will have involved a neighbour hearing raised voices, while others will have involved "very concerning" behaviour.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Sir Mark was asked if he could guarantee that a woman visiting a police station to report a sexual offence would not meet a police officer whose past behaviour was now under review, or who was tolerating similar behaviour in their department.

"I can't, I'm not going to make a promise that I can't stick to," he said. "I'm going to put in place ruthless systems to squeeze out those who shouldn't be with us."