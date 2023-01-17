Play Brightcove video

Teacher, Neil Hosken, is one of around 60 leaseholders in the Taverner and Peckett Square estate who has received an letter from Islington Council saying he could face a bill for tens of thousands of pounds.

He owns a one-bedroom flat in the estate, and has received an indicative cost letter with estimated charges of £40,000 - £44,000 for repairs and maintenance of the building.

Neil said it’s completely unaffordable, even over the council’s five-year repayment scheme: “I was aware that when I bought my flat, being a lease holder, every seven years or so, we would be needing to pay for works to be done to the building.

“I have been saving monthly and built up what I thought was a fairly substantial war chest to cover the costs when they did arrive, but £44,000 just completely eclipses that.

“I was stunned and shocked when I saw that figure, because it’s not affordable.

“I live in a small one-bedroom flat, and the smallest interest-free payment option that I’ve heard the council offer is for five years.

“Based on those costs, that would be £733 per month for five years, which is pretty much the same as I’m paying for my mortgage”, he added.

“Generally, the cost-of-living crisis is meaning that it’s really difficult already to make ends meet at the end of each month, so I was really shocked and I’m very worried about how I’m going to be able to afford this and stay in my home.

The proposed works to the building include roof repairs, fire safety works and electrical works amongst other general repairs.

Neil Hosken and George Rego Credit: ITV News

'It's unaffordable'

Neil said he’s concerned about the scope of the works proposed by the council: “What I would like is for the council to understand that it’s unaffordable and therefore to try and reduce the scope of the works to only what is absolutely necessary.

“On top of that, I feel like they should really negotiate hard with the contractor, because I’m not sure it’s value for money at the moment.

“I’ve got three windows in my flat, and based on figures from the council, they’re saying that it’s going to cost me almost £18,000 to replace three windows.

“I’ve talked to two local companies and given them the same specification that the council has, and the price that they’ve both come back with is approximately £9,000 to replace the three windows.

“I want to know that the council’s really trying to get value for money.

He added that the stress of the looming bill is taking a toll on his mental health: “It’s really worrying and stressful and it’s having a really big negative impact on my wellbeing.

“I wake up early with it on my mind, because it’s just like a really big thing that just feels like it’s looming, coming down the tracks at us.

“It’s really hard to know what we can do about it.”

'A responsible landlord'

Cllr Una O’Halloran, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Homes and Communities, said: “We’re determined to create a more equal future for Islington, where everyone has a place to live that is safe, decent, and genuinely affordable.

“As a responsible landlord we need to ensure that properties are maintained and are compliant with regulation.

“Where major works are necessary, we work with leaseholders to provide a broad estimate of cost at an early stage, and to consult with them.

“The cost-of-living crisis has made it an extremely challenging time for people across the borough, and we’re even more determined than ever to ensure that essential works offer value for money for local people.

“The proposed works at the Taverner and Peckett Square estate are at an early stage, and the costings that have been shown to residents are indicative.

“The rates detailed were consulted on with leaseholders when the council procured its long-term contract with Mears, and have been market tested to demonstrate value for money.

“The works will be subject to a statutory consultation with leaseholders, and we’re looking forward to listening carefully to their feedback.

'A noose around our necks'

George Rego is a pensioner who lives in a three-bedroom flat, in the same block of flats, and has been given an estimated figure of between £57,000 - £61,000.

“I’m a pensioner, so you can imagine, if I have to pay this bill, I just won’t have any funds left for me.

“I’m not sure how I’m going to cope, I just haven’t got a clue”, he added.

“Being retired, where am I going to find the money, if I sell, where am I going to go?

“I think the council needs to be realistic about what people can afford and what they can’t.

“I have sleepless nights, and I live on my own, and I don’t want to be a burden on anyone if I can help it.

“It’s like a noose around our necks.”

