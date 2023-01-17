Play Brightcove video

'I have heard first hand from female officers that have been sexually assaulted or raped by other police officers - shouted down, belittled,' the serving officer told ITV News

By Antoine Allen: ITV News reporter

Two serving Metropolitan Police officers have revealed a culture of racism and sexual abuse in the force which has left some black staff feeling suicidal. Speaking exclusively to ITV News the officers gave details of abuse and even rape by officers within the Met which they say, are "not uncommon". Speaking anonymously for the first time the officers made a series of shocking allegations about Britain's biggest police force. They allege an officer was raped by another staff member but her claim was dismissed. "I have heard first-hand from female officers that have been sexually assaulted or raped by other police officers, shouted down, belittled and when they've complained it's fallen on death ears," the officer told ITV News. "They've been forced to work with the same officers again - it's not uncommon," the officer added.

Serving police officer speaking anonymously to ITV News Credit: ITV News

This week in court Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick admitted to dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. In court, he pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including 24 rapes, across two decades-between 2000 and 2021. Last week, the Met released figures that showed more than 150 police officers are under investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct or racism. They are all on restricted duties. The officers who spoke to ITV News said morale among black Met Police staff was at an all-time low due to broken promises made by the force following the murder of George Floyd by an American police officer in Minneapolis in 2020. "I'm seeing officers go through things every week. Crying, very upset. I've lost friends that have left the organisation. It can't go on. It really can't go on. I nearly killed myself as a result of discrimination," the officer told ITV News. The officers have decades of experience between them working for the police. They say they became police officers to help keep London safe and help the Met build better relations between the police and black community.

However, they say incidents such as the fatal shooting of unarmed black man Chris Kaba, to the strip search of the 15-year-old schoolgirl know as 'Child Q' made black officers increasing "confused and angry" and led some to leave the force or consider quitting. Last year the Met Police was placed in special measures by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services following a string of scandals. The watchdog said the force needed to develop a more positive workplace. In response the Met promised to deliver "more trust, less crime and high standards". The officers go on to state that despite the recommendations made after the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry in 1999 and the Baroness Casey report in 2022 they believe the Met is still institutionally racist and has an influential body stopping it from changing - the Metropolitan Police Federation. "It's the fact that the police stubbornly refuse to accept that institutional racism exists within the service. And therefore it confuses everybody. And it allows certain officers to continue doing what they do within a safe space," the officer said.

Serving Met Police officer speaking anonymously to ITV News Credit: ITV News

The officers state the Metropolitan Police Federation, the body that represents rank and file officers, is part of the problem.. "There needs to be more scrutiny over the Met Police Federation, because they are the ones protecting these officers doing wrong-doing," the officer said. "You've got instances where white officers, there are convictions for drink drive, drink drive tends to be the one that rears its head a lot. "And you know, before they're dismissed, they're allowed to resign therefore they keep their pensions. "There have been stories of individuals who have been drink driving and they've fled the scene and yet again allowed to keep their jobs. "There have been instances where individuals have repeatedly been involved in sexual assault, inappropriate behaviour towards females and again they've kept their job. "And it just makes you think, how is that possible?"

Responding to the claim the Federation denied the allegations and said:

"Officers who are paying members of the Federation have a right - similar to insurance - to be represented by their Staff Association when they are accused of misconduct.

"Similar to defence lawyers, the fact we offer support to police officers who pay into the Federation is a non judgemental legal entitlement and part of fair and due process.

"The Metropolitan Police Federation actively supports the interests of more than 30,000 members on a daily basis. We have a fantastically diverse workforce and the Federation represents all of our colleagues.

"We also are part of an ongoing process to actively recruit representatives from differing backgrounds to help look after the welfare of our colleagues and support them when they need it most.

In response to the officers' interview with ITV News, Bas Javid, Deputy Assistant Commisioner for the Metropolitan Police Force said: "There's no room for racism, misogyny or any form of discrimination in the Metropolitan Police, and we've been working incredibly hard to root out any officers or staff who show any signs of these kinds of behaviours, it's unacceptable and I would encourage both of these officers to come forward and reassure them that we will do everything within our power to make sure they're taken seriously and their complaints are investigated." Despite everything, both of the officers tell ITV News they intend to remain within the Met: , adding: "I think it's important that people like myself see people like me in the job. We do a great job, we know our communities, we know our communities.

"I like the fact that when I see young children asking stories about what I do everyday. I want to know that one day children will grow to want to do the job that I do.

"Protecting people, doing the right thing to ensure that people, like themselves, are not treated unfairly on the street because you're there. So they have that extra comfort knowing that everything is going to be okay."

