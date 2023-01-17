When Liz Truss won the conservative leadership vote, one West London entrepreneur invested £3,500 in creating Liz Truss dog chews.

However, when she became the shortest serving prime minister in British history, the business venture turned out to be more of a short-term investment.

Daniel Farquharson from Hanwell is a novelty toy maker, and when Boris Johnson resigned, it sparked inspiration for a new dog toy.

"Initially, I was going to make a Boris Johnson toy, but then partygate happened and I thought I should hold off", he said.

“Once the leadership race started and I could sense Liz Truss was going to win, I thought, 'I'm going to get a head start on this'.

“Around two weeks before she was elected, I decided to put all my chips in on her”.

Daniel got designing, found samples and started manufacturing the dog toys, however, the whole process took around 45 days.

Daniel Farquharson bought 500 dog toys when Liz Truss won the Conservative leadership race Credit: BPM Media

He did not predict that Liz Truss’ premiership would be over before the toys were off the production line, and after just 44 days as Prime Minister, he was left with 500 Liz Truss chew toys.

"It's been such a funny experience honestly - it took longer to get a dog toy made than she even spent in office.

“I couldn't even be angry; it was just funny.

“I thought she would have a bit more longevity and I thought she would be the next relevant thing, but she was gone so quickly."

Daniel is still in good spirits, despite believing he has probably lost thousands of pounds.

There have been sales from abroad, with people buying the toys from all over the world, including Germany, the USA and Norway.

He said: “I'm all about the fun spirit of things and you've got to try these things to learn.

“I've sold around 300 now and the rest are currently sitting in my bathtub because that's the only place I could put them.

“It really is funny how things have gone, I can't even be angry."Next time I do it, I will find a character who might have a bit more longevity to them”.

