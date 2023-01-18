A floating globe and illuminated giant mammoths have taken over Canary Wharf as the dazzling Winter Lights festival returns for the first time since 2020.

The immersive festive, designed to banish the January blues, features 22 installations from UK and international artists.Key works include Floating Earth, a magical globe by esteemed artist Luke Jerram which will float in the water of Middle Dock.

In Wood Wharf, Anima by ELISAVA is an immersive tunnel of fibre-optic lights which represents our data-driven world. Tom Lambert presents Out of the Dark, a multi-sensory, audio-visual installation which provides space for self-reflection whilst artist Fisheye displays Permafrost – Sleeping Giants, a riverside resurrection of three, ancient, life-sized, mammoths animated through light.

Permafrost – Sleeping Giants by Fisheye. Credit: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Anima by ELISAVA. Credit: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Toriod by This is Loop Credit: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Emergence by This is Loop at Canary Wharf’s Winter Lights festival. Credit: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

in[visible] by Daniel Popescu. Credit: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Winter Lights is free to attend and visitors can simply download the map via the Canary Wharf App or website to guide them through the trail or pick one up from a Canary Wharf steward.

Installations are open from 5pm–10pm and it is recommended to visit outside peak times (6-8pm) on weekends and evenings, where possible.