The family of a 16-year-old shot dead in an attack in Walthamstow five years ago have put up a £50,000 reward in the hope it will help catch his killer, as police urged those with information to "break the wall of silence".

Amaan Shakoor was shot in the head at close range outside Walthamstow leisure centre on the evening of 2 April 2018 after he was approached by two males.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died the next day with his family by his bedside.

Five years on no one has been charged with his murder, although two men aged 18 and 19 were arrested and released under investigation.

Amaan and Mohammed - Mohammed said the family can't move on until they have justice. Credit: ITV News

His father, Mohammed Shakoor, told ITV News he hoped the reward and a fresh appeal for information would bring some kind of resolution for the family.

"We're still waiting for answers, we're still waiting for people to come forward to give any evidence, no matter how small or big it is. Any evidence we would appreciate, people coming forward and speaking to the police and assisting them," he said.

Mr Shakoor said his life revolves around justice for Amaan and refused to accept the police verdict that all lines of inquiry had been exhausted.

"As a parent who's lost a young child, I refuse to accept that because as a family, as a father, I will never give up searching for Amaan. I believe that there is someone out there who does hold vital information that can lead to this case being resolved.

"Yes, the police have said they've exhausted all lines of inquiries but I believe there are still lines of inquiries out there and by doing this appeal I'm hoping to raise as much awareness for the public and the people out there who do hold that information to come forward and speak to the police."

He hopes that anyone with information would put themselves in the shoes of a grieving family who long for justice.

"If they can just imagine for a second what it's like to lose a child at such a young age, if they can imagine what it's like to sit by your child's hospital bed and watch the life machine being taken off.

"If they can imagine what it's like to visit the cemetery every day for five years, in search of answers, grieving. If they can imagine that, then I'm sure they'll have a heart, they'll have a conscience and they will come forward and speak to the police."

Mr Shakoor said the family were "stuck" in the moment Amaan died.

Mohammed visits his son's grave every day. Credit: ITV London

"Because justice hasn't been done, we are not able to move on, at all. We're stuck there. We've moved house as a family, we had to leave the area, try and distract ourselves and make a fresh start if we could.

"But those kinds of traumas follow you, especially when it's your child, they're with you 24/7."

Mr Shakoor visits his son's grave daily.

"I visit the cemetery every single day because that's my way of dealing with it, it's my way of grieving. I find comfort in it, I physically feel that I go and see Amaan."

"He was 16-years-old, what was it that he could have done to deserve that?" Mr Shakoor said.

"Nothing as far as I'm concerned."

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, said: “We know that there are people who must have information about what happened, and why. His family has been left with unanswered questions and it is frustrating that no one is prepared to provide them with the details they so desperately need to hear.

“We need to identify those responsible and arrest them. They took Amaan’s life without a second thought. It is likely that they remain dangerous individuals and the streets of London will be much safer once they are found and convicted.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward to us, or if you would rather, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”