Londoners are to be hit with the biggest council tax and transport price hikes in years amid a cost of living crisis that is already placing huge pressure on people's purses.

Under the draft budget unveiled on Wednesday, council tax for an average band D property will rise by £38.55 - the maximum allowed by the government.

City Hall said of this, £20 will go to TfL, £15 to the Met to recruit 500 Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and £3.55 to the London Fire Brigade. Transport for London ( TfL) fares will also rise by 5.9% - again the maximum allowed.

Mr Khan told ITV News last week that he wanted to limit the rise to 4% but his hands were tied by the terms of a government funding deal.

Transport for London was given a further bailout of £1.2bn in August 2022 following the collapse of its income during the Covid pandemic.

The mayor told ITV News the agreement with ministers forced him to mirror the planned 5.9% rise in national rail fares or cut services. The draft budget must be ratified by the London General Assembly (LGA) and once it passes that hurdle, will come into effect on 23 February.

The mayor said he was forced to hike council tax to fund 500 additional PCSOs due to a central government shortfall.

Mr Khan, said: “The last thing I want to do is increase council tax at a time when many household budgets are stretched, but the government’s refusal to provide the funding our city needs means I’ve been left with no viable alternative but to help plug the gap by raising council tax by £3.21 a month. This will ensure we can protect and further improve our vital frontline public services, including the police, transport and the London Fire Brigade. “Bearing down on violent crime and making our city safer for everyone remains my number one priority. The extra funding for the police will go directly towards putting an additional 500 Police Community Support Officers into neighbourhoods across London. This will help us to build on the progress we’re making to reduce violent crime in London.

“I froze TfL fares for five years from 2016 to make transport more affordable for millions of Londoners. But my hands have been tied since the pandemic by the strict conditions set by the Government in the recent emergency funding agreement for TfL, which means fares have to be increase in London by the same amount as national rail fares – 5.9 per cent. “This is a challenging time for our city, with a government that is not fully funding our public services, but I’m determined to step up so that we can continue building a greener, safer and fairer London for everyone.”