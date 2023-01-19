Play Brightcove video

Political Correspondent Simon Harris spoke to MP Neil Coyle on ITV's The Late Debate. Watch in full from 10:45pm on Thursday 19 January

Article by Rhiannon Hopley

An MP accused of making racists remarks in a House of Commons bar admitted he was drinking 200 units of alcohol a week - the equivalent of around ten pints each night.

Neil Coyle, the MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, lost the Labour whip after allegations emerged in 2022 he made racist comments to a journalist with a British-Chinese background.

He can't talk about what happened because of a parliamentary investigation but speaking to ITV News, he said he remembered it all and regretted it.

“The language I used was unacceptable and alcohol was a factor in that but it’s not an excuse for poor standards of behaviour.”

Neil Coyle says his relationship with alcohol was made worse by the environment at Westminster. Credit: PA Stills

Around the time of the incident in February 2022, he admitted he was drinking 200 units each week, far in excess of the recommended limit of 14.

He eventually cut down on alcohol before stopping drinking altogether a month later.

Mr Coyle said he came from a family of heavy drinkers so, to begin with, did not recognise it was a problem.

"Now, looking back, I would say I have always been a problem drinker. I was in the pub with my mum at 14," he explained.

"I remember being drunk at 15 and Dad saying to me, ‘if you didn’t come home and throw up in the pond, I’d be more worried about you.’ This was all just part of normal life in the Coyle family," he added.

Neil Coyle said he would often drink heavily on the Westminster estate after work. Credit: PA Stills

Coyle said his background meant he was predisposed to drinking too much but the availability of alcohol at Westminster contributed to his ability to drink as much as he did.

“Alcohol is everywhere within Westminster. In previous years, I always lost weight and drank less when parliament wasn’t sitting. Always.”

He called the drinking culture at Westminster “problematic”.

“There are people who, even at the time I got into trouble, were drinking more than me," he said.

“There are people in parliament – not just MPs – who drink throughout the day. I only drank after work and still managed to put away as much as I did.

The MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark is currently suspended from the Labour Party pending an investigation. Credit: PA Stills

“Taking the decision to stop was a big one and is probably the only way I will stay healthy and alive.

“When I stopped last year, I didn’t think it would be forever, but the longer I’ve done it and the more the benefits come through, the more determined I am on a health, work and family level to make sure I sustain it," he explained.

He continued: “I have lost two and a half stone since last March, I’m having the best sleep of my adult life, I’ve saved hundreds of pounds and got time back that wouldn’t have been there.”

Coyle with Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner at an event in 2021. Credit: PA Stills

Coyle is grateful for the support he received from fellow MPs and the pastoral care the Labour party has given him.

He has not spoken to party leader Sir Keir Starmer but said he would not want to prejudice the investigation into his alleged racism by doing so.

Neil Coyle said he was full of regret for the incident and has privately apologised to the journalist in question, Henry Dyer.

He hoped the action he took to stop drinking and the remorse for his behaviour would mean he could get the Labour whip restored.

In the meantime, he hoped his journey to stop drinking would prompt self-reflection amongst others at Westminster about their own drinking habits.

He would like to see more alcohol-free options available to people and more understanding for those who choose not to drink: “If someone says no to a drink, please respect that,” he said.

He also reflected on the impact his drinking had on his job as an MP and said he was determined the future will be different.

“I’ll be completely honest about this, there is more I could have done as an MP and I wish I could get that time back. But I am resolute now that I will use my time better going forward.”

