Huge blaze as bus sets alight on residential street in east London

A bus set alight on a residential street in east London on Friday morning, damaging six other vehicles and sending vast plumes of black smoke into the air.

No reports of any injuries have been made in relation to the blaze on Wilton Way in Hackney, the London Fire Brigade confirmed.

The fire service received 42 calls about the incident, which prompted nearby road closures.

An LFB statement said: "A 30-seater bus was damaged by fire. Six other vehicles and a small part of several surrounding properties were also damaged by the blaze.

"All passengers had left the vehicle before the Brigade arrived. There have been no reports of injuries."

Firefighters were called at 8:13am and had the fire under control in just over an hour.

