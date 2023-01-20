The head of Britain's largest police force has published a two-year plan to regain the public's trust in the Metropolitan Police in the wake of a Met officer being revealed as one of the UK's worst serial rapists.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley's 'Turnaround Plan' outlines the beleaguered force's mission for 'More Trust, Less Crime and High Standards'

David Carrick, an armed officer, pleaded guilty on Monday to 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, over 18 years.

Sir Mark Rowley said in a statement unveiling the plan: "This week we have condemned the appalling criminality of David Carrick and shared the missed opportunities over many years to have taken action.

"I know our communities need to see reform in the Met, on issues of standards and culture but also in how we do more to reduce crime."

The commissioner said the force "must and will act now" as he promised along with "tens of thousands of hard-working and honest officers and staff" to reform the police service.

"The next two years are critical – from adopting new technologies and methods to achieving our goals and investing in our people," he added..

"We cannot achieve the profound reforms needed quickly or without the ongoing help and support of wider policing, politicians, partner organisations and most of all, communities," the commissioner went on.

He warned that "lifting the stone reveals painful truths that will not be resolved overnight".

The plan's priorities include:

Raising standards and showing communities we care and respect them

Establishing a new Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command with a wider and more proactive remit with more resource and accountability

A greater ability to identify corruption, abuse and misconduct in the Met

Employing an additional 1,600 PCSOs to boost neighbourhood policing

Better using data and technology to protect children and target men who perpetuate violence against women and girls

Strengthen officers' response to the victims of rape and serious sexual violence

Provide a better service to victims, including attending every home burglary reported

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said he was endorsing the plan, beginning with funding for 500 new PCSOs "to build on the progress we’re making to reduce violent crime".

"I have spoken to many police officers who feel just as disgusted and let down as I have by what’s been exposed recently, and who are desperate to play their part in raising standards and ensuring the bond between the police and the communities they serve is restored and strengthened to build a safer London for everyone."

He said more investment will be announced in the coming weeks to help the Met "further ... rid itself of all officers who fall well short of the standards expected by policing and the public."

The Met's plan can be read here and the force is inviting feedback on the publication through an online survey.

