Play Brightcove video

Rebecca Ikumelo's mother Yetunde Olodo speaks for the first time about her daughter's death

The mother of one of the women who died in the Brixton O2 Academy crowd crush last month has told ITV News she is "desperate" to know what led to her daughter's death.

Rebecca Ikumelo, a 33-year-old mother-of-two, died along with security worker Gaby Hutchinson, 23, when fans attempted to gain entry without tickets to a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue on 15 December.

"We want justice," Yetunde Olodo, Rebecca's mother, told ITV News London. "Whoever is responsible for it, we want justice."

"I feel so empty. It's only when people are around me that I smile, but when I'm alone everything keeps coming back. The way she died, the way she was stamped on."

The O2 Academy in Brixton's license has been suspended for three months while police investigate.

The security industry authority has also launched an inquiry into allegations of corruption among security staff.

MS Olodo said that Rebecca's oldest son, whose birthday fell a few days after his mother died, has autism and "doesn't understand what has happened to his mum".

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help support Rebecca's children.

