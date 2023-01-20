Search for 'night flasher' targeting elderly women in their homes

Police are looking for a man who has been exposing himself to elderly women through letterboxes in Dagenham, east London.

The man is reported to have first struck in North Dagenham on Tuesday 3 January at around 10:15pm, before targeting a property on Mayesbrook Road shortly after 11pm.

Police believe he went on to commit similar offences through the night in the same area.

He is also believed to have been looking through windows and knocking on doors, as well as acting suspiciously on Lilliechurch Road.

It's believed the man was acting suspiciously on Lilliechurch Road in Dagenham Credit: Google Maps

Police said the man wore dark clothing and a black crash helmet during all the incidents and was riding a dark colored motorbike or moped.

Detective Constable Sky Mulvey, from the East Area Command Unit, said: “These incidents were very distressing for the victims and we are determined to swiftly bring the person responsible to justice.

“We are extremely keen to get any information, CCTV or door cam/doorbell footage in connection with the incidents. If you know who this man is, please contact us, or Crimestoppers anonymously, as a matter of urgency.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC with reference CAD 4471/04JAN.

