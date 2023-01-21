A controversial street name in North London will change on Monday after a racism row.

Black Boy Lane in Tottenham will instead be named after local London legend and black publisher John La Rose.

La Rose played a key role in founding New Beacon Books in Stroud Green a nd later the Caribbean Artists’ Movement.

It is among several roads and buildings across the capital due to be re-named after Black Lives Matter protests.

Black Boy Lane is thought to have been named after a pub in the late 17th century - but is now being re-named following a decision by Haringey Council in February 2022.

The council began its consultation into the planned name change after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020, which ignited anti-racism protests around the world.

Black Boy Lane will be renamed 'La Rose Lane'

The authority said, "many other residents shared the concerns about the racial connotations of the name and the impact its continued use has on black people in Haringey".

It added it was "committed to taking action to both address inequality and celebrate the rich diversity of our borough".

The council said "a significant number of residents of the street" rejected the plans, but said the name change was part of a wider-ranging review into the history of street names in the borough.

When it was first announced the street would be re-named after La Rose, Renaldo La Rose, grandson of the famous publisher, said: "John’s family are really proud that John’s life and work is to be recognised by having a road named after him.

"John’s work was of national and international significance but much of it started here in Haringey.

"We hope that through having his name memorialised in this way we will bring the message of his work – the urgent need for race equality and justice – to a new audience."

