A man died after being hit by a bus in West London on Saturday night.

The victim was taken to hospital from Cranford Lane in Hounslow but died a short time later.

The driver of the bus, a 59-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene.

He was taken into custody and has since been released on bail.

The victim's family has been told and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers are appealing for anyone driving in the area around 7:20pm on Cranford Lane at the junction of Armytage Road to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…