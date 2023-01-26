A pair of muggers repeatedly stabbed a man walking alone on a towpath in Stratford after he refused to hand over his phone.

The victim was seriously injured on a path between between Bow Flyover and Greenway after being confronted by two men.

The 35-year-old man tried to back away but was violently attacked and left in a life-threatening condition.

The attackers then ran off with the victim's phone.

Detective Constable John Kalinzi, of the Met's North East Command, said: "We know that there were a number of people cycling and walking besides the canal at the time of this incident. "I am very keen to hear from anyone who has any information but has not yet spoken with police. It is vital that we identify these suspects who were ready to inflict potentially fatal injuries to steal a mobile phone. "If you can help, please don’t hesitate to get in touch."

The attack happened on Thursday, 5 January at around 8:15pm. Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6364/05JAN.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...