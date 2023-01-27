A man has been seriously injured after being crushed while working on a ‘telescopic urinal’ at Cambridge Circus in the heart of the West End.

Emergency workers are understood to be working to free the man.

Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road both remain closed as rescue efforts continue.

An air ambulance had landed at nearby Trafalgar Square.

City of Westminster Police said: "Police were called at around 13:10hrs to a seriously injured man at Cambridge Circus, W1. The man is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a ‘telescopic urinal’ at the location. Emergency services remain at the scene."

