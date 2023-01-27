Residents evacuated after Stoke Newington building partially collapses

People narrowly escaped injury after a building on Stoke Newington High Street partially collapsed on Friday morning.

Police were called just before 9.30am after scaffolding and masonry fell onto the pavement.

Residents were evacuated from the area "as a precaution," police said.

Incredibly, no one was injured but people were warned to stay away from the area.

Hackney Police said: "Police called to #StokeNewington High St #N16 09:27hrs. Parts of a building had collapsed.

"No reports of any serious injuries,"Some addresses evacuated as a precaution. "Road closures in place; please avoid the area at this time."

London Fire Brigade said: "Scaffolding and masonry has fallen into the pavement on the High Street. Around 20 people were evacuated from the shops via the rear of the properties. No reports of any injuries at this stage."

