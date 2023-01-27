Extinction Rebellion activists posed as suffragettes as seven women appeared in court to be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court, for causing criminal damage to Barclays headquarters in Canary Wharf.

The protesters were comparing the illegal activity undertaken by suffragettes to climate activists breaking the law for their cause.

Climate protesters Carol Wood, Nicola Stickells, Sophie Cowen, Lucy Porter, Gabriella Ditton, Rosemary Webster and Zoe Cohen are appearing for sentencing after they were found guilty of causing almost £100,000 in damage for smashing glass windows at the London headquarters of Barclays bank

Helen Pankhurst, the great-granddaughter of Emmeline Pankhurst, speaks outside Southwark Crown Court Credit: PA

The great-granddaughter of leading Suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst was there in support.

She told ITV News: "I think if you look at justice and right, it's really important that there's space for change. In my great grandmother's words, 'They're not there to be law-breakers but to be law-makers', and I think future generations will be castigating those who do not do something, not those who do something."

