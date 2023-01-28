A passenger whose Flybe flight was cancelled with just three hours' notice after the airline went into administration has branded the company "outrageous".

Freddy McBride, 61, from Balham in south London, was due to fly with his wife from Heathrow to Belfast on Saturday morning but had to rebook with Aer Lingus.

He said: "I got up at the crack of dawn, packed and we couldn’t check in online last night so I thought we’d do it this morning.

"I left my wife to do it while I got the train. I got up at six and left the house before seven.

"I got to Hatton Central and I checked my email and it says they’ve gone into administration.

"It’s just outrageous.

"I had to phone my wife to tell her and she booked from home while I was running about to terminal three and five to British Airways because I thought we could fly with them.

"So I’ve just spent the last hour running around the terminals trying to sort things out.

"When I get on the plane I’ll be relieved. They allowed us to book about a day or two ago. It’s not good, it’s not good."

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) made the announcement the company had gone into administration and urged those with booked Flybe flights not to travel to airports.

"All Flybe-flights have now been cancelled. Please do not go to the airport as flights will not be operating," the authority said in a statement.

"Flybe customers who still need to travel, will need to make their own alternative travel arrangements via other airlines, rail or coach operators."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...