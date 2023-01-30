Police after looking for a man in "dark clothing" after a 16-week-old foetus was found in a box outside Barnet Hospital.Officers, who were called shortly after 9am on Monday, are urging the mother to come forward as there are concerns for her welfare after the discovery Detective Inspector Matt Coad said: “At this moment, our priority is to ensure that the mother is ok and that she receives the appropriate medical attention.“This is likely to be a traumatic time for her, and I would ask that she makes contact either with us, her local GP or a hospital.“We believe that the box was left by a man, aged in 30s, who was wearing dark clothing. I would also encourage him to come forward so that we can help.”Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1599/30Jan.