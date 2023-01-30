More than 10,000 complaints filed against the Met Police in less than a year

More than 10,000 complaints were filed against Metropolitan Police officers and staff in less than a year, according to new data.

Official figures show 10,200 complaints were made by members of the public between 1 January and 9 December last year.

These included allegations of sexual assault, racial, sexist and homophobic behaviour, and excessive use of force.

London Assembly Labour’s Policing and Crime spokesperson Unmesh Desai, who obtained the data, called for “decisive action” on vetting, disciplinary and dismissal procedures to dispel the “growing distrust” in the force following a series of scandals.

Six in 10 allegations referred to "delivery of duties and service".

Mr Desai said Londoners were “disillusioned” with the treatment they were receiving from officers.

The data reveals 989 allegations relating to individual officers, with actions ranging from "overbearing or harassing behaviours" to "unprofessional attitude and disrespect" and "impolite language/tone".

There were 829 allegations for "use of force", 398 for "discriminatory actions", including 286 claims of racial discrimination and 34 allegations regarding "sexual conduct".

Half of London’s 12 Basic Command Units (BCU) - Central West, North West, South Area, South East, South West, West Area - had more than 1,000 complaints.

PC David Carrick stands charged with 53 offences against 13 women between 2003 and 2020.

The Met has faced several scandals about serving and former officers, including PC David Carrick, who was revealed to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.

He pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including dozens of rapes at Southwark Crown Court earlier this month.

Scotland Yard failed to throw out David Carrick despite nine incidents - including allegations of rape, domestic violence and harassment - coming to police attention over two decades.

The Met Police has apologised to victims after it emerged Carrick, had come to the attention of police over nine times between 2000 and 2021. This included allegations of rape, domestic violence and harassment.

Speaking in the wake of the case of Carrick, Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee after the Carrick scandal that two or three Metropolitan Police officers are expected to appear in court each week to face criminal charges in the coming months as the scandal-hit force attempts to reform.

He said more “painful stories” will emerge as the force works to remove hundreds of corrupt officers who are thought to be serving.

Mr Desai, who obtained the data through a written question to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, joined the Met Commissioner and the Mayor in calling for the government to urgently reform police regulations governing misconduct and to conclude their ongoing review of police dismissals.

London Assembly Labour’s Policing and Crime spokesperson, Mr Desai AM, said: “There is growing public distrust in the Met police to police themselves. Londoners are disillusioned. Reform is long overdue.

“Complaints need to be better handled, what constitutes misconduct and goss-misconduct must be reassessed and changes made regarding suspension and dismissal for the most serious allegations.

“Trust must be restored. I’m fully supportive of the action being taken by Sir Mark to address vetting, disciplinary and dismissal procedures.

“Current Police Conduct Regulations are not fit for purpose. The government must replace them with new regulations as a matter of urgency.

“We need decisive action. It is vital the police leadership have the powers needed to ensure that the system is effective in removing officers who are not fit to serve.”

