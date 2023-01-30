Stoke Newington High Street will remain closed until next weekend after a building partially collapsed on Friday morning.

People in the area narrowly escaped injury after scaffolding and masonry fell onto the pavement just before 9.30am.

Some residents had been walking in its path just seconds before.

Residents were evacuated from the area "as a precaution," police said.

The area remains sealed off to pedestrians, cyclists and traffic between Tyssen Road and Brooke Road as work continues to make the partially-collapsed building safe, Hackney Council said.

The road is likely to remain closed until at least next weekend and several bus routes will be on diversion while work continues.

"This is complex work and, while teams are working around the clock, we are not yet able to provide a firm timescale for the work to be completed and the road to reopen," Hackney Council said.

Those living in the building have been given alternative accommodation while council teams are arranging for residents living in the building opposite to be re-homed who have had to relocate while the works take place.

But some residents affected by the incident have not been rehomed.

"We are aware that some landlords have not been able to arrange alternative accommodation for their tenants and Council officers are working with the landlord to support them," a statement from Hackney Council said.