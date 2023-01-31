A young woman who was mauled by dogs at a Surrey beauty spot died of “multiple penetrating” bites to her neck, an inquest has heard.

Natasha Johnston, suffered shock and haemorrhage including a wound to her left jugular vein when she was attacked on 12 January in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, Surrey Coroner’s Court was told.

The 28-year-old from was killed while out walking several dogs on in 12 January.

At the opening of an inquest into her death, coroner Simon Wickens expressed his “sincere condolences” to Ms Johnston’s family “and all those touched by her life”.

The coroner said on Tuesday: “A post-mortem examination was carried out at Royal Surrey County Hospital on 18 January.

Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey Credit: Yui Mok/PA

“The medical cause of death (was) given as 1a) shock and haemorrhage including perforation of the left jugular vein, and in 1b) the pathologist places multiple penetrating dog bites to her neck.

“The reason for the inquest required is the nature of the traumatic injuries.”

Mr Wickens formally recognised the family of Ms Johnston, who was from Surrey, as interested persons in the proceedings.

“I offer Natasha’s family and indeed all those touched by her life my sincere condolences,” he said.

Last week Surrey Police said they had closed their investigation into her death, with no prosecutions being brought against any individuals.

Police seized eight dogs at the scene, and the force said that none of them were banned breeds.

The inquest is expected to begin on 29 June for the inquest to but this could be subject to change.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…