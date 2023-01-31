From March, there will be a senior police officer of Superintendent rank in each of London’s 32 boroughs, as part of an overhaul of the current neighbourhood policing model.

It’s hoped the new Superintendents will help promote better, more visible relationships with communities.

Delivering the strongest-ever neighbourhood policing is one of the Metropolitan Police’s nine priorities to achieve their mission of More Trust, Less Crime, High Standards, which was set out in the Turnaround Plan published earlier this month.

Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe, said: “Our neighbourhood teams will earn trust and confidence within their local communities through developing strong links with them.

“They will work with Londoners and use their policing powers to proactively identify, investigate and solve local crimes, anti-social behaviour and local problems.

“Communities need to feel involved in determining their policing needs and to know that the Met is there to solve the problems that matter to them - and we will be.”

Neighbourhood Superintendents are and will continue to be the senior point of contact for strategic partnerships like local authorities, residents and community safety partnerships.

This year, the Met will recruit 500 more Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I’ve been very clear about the vital need to strengthen ties between the police and London’s communities – it must be the cornerstone of the Met’s efforts to keep crime down and rebuild public confidence.

“I welcome the Met’s plans to have a senior officer leading neighbourhood policing in every borough, creating better and more visible relationships with all the communities it serves.

“This is an important step forward which, combined with my proposals to fund 500 new PCSOs and invest record sums from City Hall in neighbourhood policing, will support Sir Mark Rowley’s plans to restore real neighbourhood policing in our city and help build a safer London for everyone.”

