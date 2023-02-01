A Londoner who shone a laser beam at a police helicopter has been told to expect prison despite apparently being too tall for a prison cell.

Jesse Geaney was charged with the offence, alleged to have happened in Haymarket, in Bristol in March 2021.

The 29-year-old, of Tynemouth Road in London, pleaded guilty to shining or directing a laser beam at an aircraft, namely a police helicopter.

Margo Munro-Kerr, defending, told Bristol Crown Court her client had missed previous court hearings having suffered a mental breakdown.

She urged the judge to allow her client bail, saying his 6ft 11ins frame would not enable him to stand up in a cell.

Judge Michael Cullum remanded him in custody, pending a probation report and mental health screening report, for sentence on February 27.

He told Geaney: "All sentencing options are open. The overwhelming likelihood is an immediate custodial sentence."

