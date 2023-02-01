Play Brightcove video

Two paramedics crawled from an overturned London ambulance after colliding with a double decker bus on Baker Street.

Video shows debris strewn across the road as the medics pull themselves clear of the badly damaged emergency vehicle.

A crowed of onlookers gathered round the ambulance after it ended up on its side at the junction of Marylebone Road on Tuesday night.

London Ambulance Service said paramedics were responding to an emergency call and another crew was sent to the original incident.

No one was injured on the bus and the ambulance crew involved was taken to hospital for further checks.

A statement added: "We were called at 11:06pm on Tuesday 31 January to reports of a road traffic collision involving an ambulance responding to an emergency call, and a London bus on Marylebone Road at the junction with Baker Street, NW1.

"Another ambulance was dispatched to the original incident. We then sent multiple resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, members of our hazardous area response team (HART) and London’s air ambulance."

