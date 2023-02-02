This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

A driver who deliberately rammed a police officer by smashing into him with his 4x4 has been jailed for four years.

Inspector Tony McGovern was on patrol in Haringey when he noticed driver Joseph Ward acting suspiciously.

The officer, who served with the police for 18 years, spoke with Ward through the window after the car came to a stop.

But the 24-year-old driver, from Royston in Hertfordshire, suddenly pulled forward and reversed at speed into Inspector McGovern before driving away.

"I have been a police officer for 18 years and I never expected to be deliberately rammed off my motorbike in such a violent and aggressive act, Inspector Tony McGovern said.

"I continue to recover from the injures I suffered that day, however I remain determined to serve the people of London and remove violent and dangerous offenders from the streets," he added.

Joseph Ward, 24 (26.07.98), of Green Street, Royston, Hertfordshire speaking to Insp McGovern shortly before ramming him Credit: Met Police

Ward had previously pleaded guilty to 14 offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, impersonating a police officer, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lee Hill, who leads the Violent Crime Taskforce, said: "Joseph Ward is a dangerous man and I have no doubt that he would have gone on to commit more offences.

"I am pleased that he has received a custodial sentence and I praise Tony for his outstanding bravery.

"Our officers work tirelessly to protect the public from violent crime and we will never tolerate any form of assault on emergency workers, whose job it is to protect the public."

Following a complex manhunt, Ward was arrested in Letchworth in Hertfordshire in July 2022. He was jailed for four years at Wood Green Crown Court.

