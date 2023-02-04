A teacher at an east London school is being investigated for posing with a placard about dead Tories.

The school and the National Education Union (NEU) confirmed they were investigating after the photo was published in a national newspaper, after the teacher reportedly shared it on her Instagram page.

The text on the placard reads: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. The only good Lib Dem is a dead Lib Dem.”

Jon Ryder, principal of George Green’s School on the Isle of Dogs, confirmed to the Telegraph that it was investigating one of its teachers, telling the paper that the school “actively promotes a culture of mutual respect and tolerance and does not condone violence or this kind of language”.

An NEU spokesperson said: “The NEU in no way condones the use of violent language or imagery. We have begun a process of investigating this incident. We will not be making further comment on the incident until such time as the investigation has concluded.

“However, we want to reiterate that the NEU is not politically affiliated, that we attend all major political party conferences each year and have supporters of all those parties in membership of the union.”

