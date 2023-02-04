Two men have been convicted after Metropolitan police officers seized 10 kilos of cocaine, in Bromley. It’s estimated that the cocaine has a street value of around £1 million. Ben Zeto and Adam Lyons were both found guilty of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following a Met investigation. Officers were on patrol in Bromley in July 2022 when they saw what they believed to be a drug deal on Sunningvale Avenue in Biggin Hill. They witnessed two cars parked together, Zito was talking to the driver of one of them and holding a large black bag. He then got into the passenger seat of the other car, which officers followed and stopped shortly after. When they searched the car, they found the black bag in the footwell of the passenger side where Zito was sitting. Inside were 10 large blocks of cocaine with an apple logo printed on the packaging. Zeto was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. Officers began to trace the other car to Surrey, were the driver, Lyons was also arrested for possession with intent to supply a Class A drug The court heard that Lyons had driven to Biggin Hill from Birmingham to hand over the drugs.

Detective Sergeant Andy Snazell led the investigation and said: “We were shocked to discover such a large amount of drugs that day, but it goes to show how important proactive policing is and we have prevented a huge amount of cocaine making it onto London’s streets. “Those drugs would have gone on to cause misery in the local community. “There is no doubt the pair met that day to transfer the drugs and now they will pay the price for becoming involved in such a serious crime.” An investigation into Lyons’ mobile phone showed he was using an encrypted app, Wickr, to communicate with an unknown individual, who was giving instructions about several drop offs. The messages implied that Lyons was doing so in order to work off a debt. Both men were found guilty by a jury at Croydon Crown Court on Friday 3 February. They will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.

