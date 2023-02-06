Six of the best from Tottenham’s outright record goalscorer Harry Kane

Harry Kane became Tottenham’s all-time record scorer by scoring his 267th goal for the club in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester City.

The 29-year-old surpassed former Spurs and England forward Jimmy Greaves, who had held the record since the late 1960s.

Here, ITV News takes a look at some of Kane’s best efforts in a Tottenham shirt.

Chelsea, January 2015 The match that saw Kane truly announce himself on the Premier League stage. A brace against Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea, who had only lost once all season, made the football world take note and it was the first goal by the Spurs striker that got the ball rolling. Receiving possession on the left, Kane cut inside Cesc Fabregas, held off Oscar and rifled into the bottom corner from 25 yards to help inspire a 5-3 win.

Harry Kane scoring a superb individual goal in Tottenham's 5-3 win over Chelsea in 2015 Credit: PA

Arsenal, March 2016 Having by now dispelled talk of being a one-season wonder, Kane produced a beauty against Tottenham’s biggest rivals during a 2015-16 campaign where his goals helped Mauricio Pochettino’s side launch an ultimately unsuccessful title challenge. Dele Alli’s backheel allowed Kane space and he curled over David Ospina from a tight angle by the edge of the area before he whipped off the plastic mask he was wearing to protect his broken nose.

Harry Kane producing a beauty against Tottenham's biggest rivals during a 2015-16 campaign Credit: PA

Everton, March 2017 One of Kane’s final goals at White Hart Lane. The forward turned away from Ashley Williams, outmuscled Idrissa Gueye and unleased a 30-yard bullet that left Joel Robles with no chance. It contributed towards the striker winning a second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot and Spurs finishing runners-up behind Chelsea.

Harry Kane scoring one of his final goals at White Hart Lane against Everton in 2017 Credit: PA

Juventus, July 2019 Only a friendly but Kane followed in the footsteps of his idol David Beckham, who also played for Ridgeway Rovers and attended Chingford Foundation School, when he scored from the halfway line. In an International Champions Cup fixture with Juventus, without even looking, Kane unleashed a first-time shot from just inside the opposition’s half that sailed over the hapless ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the third minute of added time in Singapore.

Burnley, December 2019 Kane produced another long-range stunner in one of his final goals before the coronavirus pandemic forced the season to pause. Son Heung-min laid the ball off to his strike partner and Kane let fly from 30 yards with a dipping, swerving strike that left international team-mate Nick Pope with no chance.

Harry Kane producing another long-range stunner in one of his final goals before the coronavirus pandemic forced the season to pause. Credit: PA

Crystal Palace, March 2021 Kane enjoyed a memorable 2020-21 season and was at his vintage best in an emphatic 4-1 win over Crystal Palace during the behind-closed-doors era. Two assists were followed up with a stunning chipped finish over Vicente Guaita from outside the area, one of 23 goals he scored in the Premier League during the campaign. It earned Kane a third Golden Boot win and his tally of 14 assists saw him become the first player to win both the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season awards.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrating scoring their side's third goal against Crystal Palace. Credit: PA

