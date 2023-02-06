Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned four London boroughs they will fail if they launch a legal challenge against his planned ULEZ extension. Mr Khan has written to the leaders of Tory-controlled Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon urging them to co-operate with his proposed clean air zone. The Labour mayor wants to expand London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone at the end of August to include all 32 London boroughs. But he faces growing cross-party opposition from outer London councils. Labour-controlled Barking & Dagenham, Lib Dem-led Kingston, Richmond and Sutton have joined Conservative boroughs Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Havering and Hillingdon in demanding the mayor pause the ULEZ rollout because of the cost of living crisis.

Blue zone shows current ULEZ zone, green shows current LEZ zone and proposed expanded ULEZ zone Credit: TfL

An estimated 200,000 owners of older cars and vans will be hit by a daily charge of £12.50 if they continue to drive inside the boundary of Greater London. The mayor has allocated £110m to fund grants aimed at persuading small businesses, charities and Londoners on benefits to scrap their polluting cars and vans. Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon councils are considering a court challenge to Mr Khan’s flagship policy.

They believe he manipulated a public consultation carried out by Transport for London and ignored the results. Mr Khan's letter addresses the four Conservative borough leaders by their christian names but tells them their potential grounds for a legal challenge are “wholly without merit and misconceived’.

He warns they will be unsuccessful and accuses them of wasting a ‘huge amount of your precious local authority budgets’.

Mr Khan said: "I expect any legal challenge will be unsuccessful.

"Instead of pursuing an expensive legal challenge funded by local residents, I would hope you would work with me to help clean up the dirty air that’s blighting our city and the lives of those we represent."

