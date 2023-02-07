Police are looking for a man seen on CCTV after a drunk passenger racially abused a bus driver in Chelsea, West London.

Officers said the man was aggressive and shouted and swore at the driver of the Route 12 bus.

"The driver challenged the passenger’s behaviour telling him that if it continued the driver would report him to police. The passenger then went to sit on the upper deck of the bus," police said.

"When the bus approached a bus stop on Beaufort Street and as the passenger got off he turned towards the bus driver called him racist slurs and swore at him," a statement added.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police by dialling 101 quoting reference 4811/13OC22.

Alternatively call Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.

