Play Brightcove video

Video from Hertfordshire Police

Disgraced Pc David Carrick complained “I have only been a police officer for 20 years” when he was arrested on suspicion of rape.

Footage released by Hertfordshire Constabulary after the 48-year-old was jailed on Tuesday shows the topless Carrick at his home in Stevenage.

He is seen arguing with the arresting officers, asking them: “What is it you’re searching for?” and saying “There’s no necessity.”

When he is told “Yes there is”, Carrick responds: “For ****’s sake, I have only been a police officer for 20 years.”

He can also be heard asking “Do you want me to come naked like this?” before one of the officers says a colleague will get his stuff.

The officer tells him: “Just understand you’re under arrest”, before Carrick replies: “I know I’m under arrest.”

Carrick was arrested in October 2021 when a 50-year-old woman reported that he had raped her after they met on dating app Tinder the previous year.

Although the charge was dropped after he pleaded not guilty, the allegation and subsequent publicity sparked a wave of complaints and Carrick was forced to admit attacking another 12 women between 2003 and 2020.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...