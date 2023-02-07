Dizzee Rascal’s track Dance Wiv Me, featuring Calvin Harris and Chrom3, originally featured as one of 28 songs on the government's Coronation Celebration Playlist, despite his assault conviction. The grime artist, whose real name is Dylan Mills, lost an appeal last week after being found guilty in April of assaulting his ex-fiancee, Cassandra Jones during an altercation at a property in Streatham in June 2021. The song was quickly removed from the official playlist later on Monday, with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport saying it had been included in error. A DCMS spokesperson said: “The playlist has been created to celebrate British and Commonwealth artists ahead of the upcoming coronation." “A track featuring Dizzee Rascal was included in error and as soon as this was identified it was removed.” The official government playlist, which had been compiled by the DCMS on Spotify also included hits from The Beatles, Harry Styles and the Spice Girls. The compilation appears as a link on the new official coronation website coronation.gov.uk, along with a range of materials designed to help the nation celebrate the King’s crowning. Monday marked three months until the high-profile event, which forms part of a weekend of festivities.

The Queen Consort held a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to raise awareness of violence against women and girls Credit: PA Media

The Queen Consort, who will also be anointed and crowned at the coronation on May 6, has determinedly campaigned against domestic violence for years. Camilla has been an outspoken campaigner against domestic violence. In November, she hosted a major reception at Buckingham Palace, where she called for an end to “heinous crimes” committed against women and girls.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page. Our royal team are on Instagram, too.