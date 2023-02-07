Surrey Police have confirmed the deaths of private school headteacher Emma Pattison and her seven-year-old daughter Lettie are being treated as a murder investigation.

Both were found in the grounds of Epsom College in the early hours of Sunday morning alongside the body of her husband George.

The force said a firearm licensed to George Pattison, 39, was recovered from the scene but cause of death would not be confirmed until post-mortems have been completed later this week.

Surrey Police confirmed Mr Pattison had been in contact with them days before the killings about his gun licence in order to change his address.

The force has subsequently made a self-referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Officers added the firing range at the school did not form part of the crime scene and was not a line of inquiry in the investigation.

'Incredibly traumatic incident'

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, senior investigating officer on the case, said: “This is an incredibly traumatic incident and we are working around the clock to investigate and understand the exact circumstances which led to this point.

“We understand the public concern and upset, and we will clarify what we can, when we can, while respecting the right to a level of privacy for the families of those who have lost their lives.

“We are cooperating fully with the IOPC in relation to the referral we have made, and we await the outcome of its assessment of what further action may be required. Until this has been completed, we will be unable to provide further details on a number of matters.”

Mrs Pattison, 45, became Epsom’s first female head in September 2022 after six years as headteacher of Croydon High School in south London.

Boarding students at the college pay more than £42,000 a year and its alumni include Conservative MP Sir Michael Fallon, broadcaster Jeremy Vine and comedian Tim Vine.

Mrs Pattison’s husband George was a chartered accountant who was director of a management consultancy called Tanglewood 2016, according to Companies House.

Emma Pattison, 45, who died at the weekend Credit: Surrey Police/PA

Inspector Jon Vale, Epsom and Ewell’s Borough Commander, said: "I know this incident has caused upset and sent shockwaves through the local community.

"Although we are confident that this incident was contained to one address, and there is no risk to the wider public I fully understand the concern this can and has caused members of our communities.

"Therefore, the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the local area in the coming days. If you are concerned about anything at all I’d urge you to approach an officer and discuss your concerns with them.

"They will be ready and happy to help you however they can.

"I would like to send my continued thanks to the school and our public for their understanding while the investigation progresses."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...