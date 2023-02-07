Serial rapist Met Police officer David Carrick has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years and 239 days for attacking a dozen women over a 17-year period.

Carrick, 48, who joined the Met in 2001, previously admitted 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape and charges of sexual assault, controlling and coercive behaviour and false imprisonment.

His crimes were all carried out while serving with the force – he guarded sites including embassies and the Houses of Parliament, and completed training courses, including one on domestic abuse in 2005.

In a two-day sentencing hearing, Southwark Crown Court heard how the 48-year-old “monster” used his power and control to carry out a “catalogue of violent and brutal” sex attacks between 2003 and 2020.

His victims spoke of how they had “encountered evil”, and the court was told Carrick sent one of his victims a photograph of himself with a work-issue gun, saying: “Remember I am the boss.”

The court also heard how he told another woman he was the “safest person that she could be with and that he was a police officer” before taking her back to his nearby flat to rape her.

Carrick, who was sacked from the force following his conviction, was handed 36 life sentences with a minimum term of 32 years.

Deducting the number of days he had spent in custody from his minimum term on Tuesday, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told the defendant: "These convictions represent a spectacular downfall for a man charged with upholding the law and empowered to do so even to the extent of being authorised to bear a firearm in the execution of his duty."

The court heard how Carrick also used his police baton as a threat and handcuffs in an attack over 17 years between 2003 and 2020.

Prosecutor Tom Little KC said the “systematic” offending was “catalogue of violent and brutal sexual offences”.

In a victim impact statement, one said she felt she had “encountered evil” after being repeatedly raped by Carrick who put a black handgun to her head and put his hands around her throat.

Other women said they feared they would not be believed if they reported Carrick and no longer trusted the police after what he had done to them.

Mr Little said a search of Carrick’s electronic devices revealed searches for pornography including words such as “extreme” and “painful”.

The Met was forced to apologise and admit Carrick should have been rooted out earlier after it emerged he came to police attention over nine incidents – including allegations of rape, domestic violence and harassment – between 2000 and 2021, with all but one of the incidents relating to his behaviour towards women.

Carrick faced no criminal sanctions or misconduct findings and police chiefs across England and Wales have since been asked to have all officers checked against national police databases by the end of March.

He was finally sacked from the force last month after pleading guilty and being unmasked as one of the country’s most prolific sex offenders.

Carrick’s crimes are set to form part of the independent inquiry looking at the murder of Sarah Everard, who was raped and strangled by then-serving Met officer Wayne Couzens in March 2021.

