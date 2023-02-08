Five people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially aggravated grievous bodily harm (GBH), including 11-year-old girls, after two teenagers were assaulted outside a school in Ashford.

A 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of child neglect and intentionally encouraging and assisting the commission of an indictable-only offence, Surrey police said.

The 16-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of malicious communications.

Police have asked the public not to circulate "shocking" video of the incident online that shows one of the girls being attacked.

In the distressing footage, a black girl is seen repeatedly punched and kicked in the head.

An adult can be heard shouting “kick her in the face”.

There has been a lot of anger since the video was shared, and on Wednesday protestors gathered outside the school where it happened.

The victims' friends and family are now demanding answers, accusing her school of failing to help.

MPs have also joined the condemnation.

Police were called to the junction of Salcombe Road and Stanwell Road, outside Thomas Knyvett College, at 2.30pm to reports of a group of people attacking two teenage girls.

The victims, two 15-year-old girls, have both received specialist support from officers, police said. One of the victims was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 15-year-old girl is still wanted in connection with the attempted racially aggravated GBH and racially aggravated harassment, police said.

Protestors gathered outside the school. The victims' friends and family are now demanding answers, accusing her school of failing to help Credit: ITV News London

Inspector Maxine Cilia, Borough Commander for Spelthorne, said: “The video footage of this incident is shocking, and we appreciate the concern it will have caused the wider community.

"Every school child should feel safe as they move through the local community, and we will not tolerate this level of violence. We are providing specialist support to the victim who has now returned home after being treated for the injuries she sustained in this distressing assault.

“Officers are working hard to gather as much evidence as possible to build a strong case.

“Parents, pupils, and the wider public will notice extra police patrols in the area around Thomas Knyvett College today.

"The officers are there to engage with and reassure the community, and we encourage you to approach them if you have any concerns or questions and they will help you in any way they can.”

In a letter to parents and students shared on Twitter, the school's head teacher, Richard Beeson, said: "We can assure you that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure this isolated incident is dealt with and that student safety is our paramount concern."

Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng tweeted: "I’m shocked and saddened to hear about the recent assault on a teenage victim in Ashford. "It is vital that children are safe at school and in their local community. "I understand that Surrey Police have made several arrests and I encourage anyone with evidence to come forward."

Police ask those with any further information about this incident that may assist the investigation to contact them quoting PR/45230014226 via:

Webchat on our website police.uk

Online

Calling us on 101

If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111