A serving Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court after being charged with rape and assault.

Pc Jorden Brown, who is attached to the Central East Command Unit, is charged with rape and three counts of actual bodily harm.

The offences are alleged to have happened between November 2018 and February 2019 while he was off duty and all relate to one victim.

He appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after being charged by post on Friday January 6.

The offences were reported to police in October 2019, Scotland Yard added.

Brown has been suspended from duty.

Detective Superintendent Dan Rutland, from Central East Command Unit, said: “Pc Brown has been suspended and criminal proceedings will now follow.“

"While I recognise the inevitable strength of public feeling, is important that nothing is said that will put those proceedings at risk.”