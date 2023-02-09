Air pollution particles linked to higher blood pressure for London's teenagers

Long term exposure to small particles of pollution known as PM2.5 is linked to higher blood pressure for teenagers living in London.

Researchers from Kings College London examined the effects of air pollution on children attending 51 schools across London.They analysed data from 3,284 young people, following up from ages 11-13 and 14-16 years old.

The results show that PM2.5 – the tiny pollutants that come from car exhaust fumes, building, and industry materials – was associated with higher blood pressure across all ages, particularly among girls.

Researchers say the impact of the pollutants on blood pressure did not vary according to ethnicity, weight or economic status.

However, the study did find that teenagers from ethnic minority groups were exposed to higher annual average concentrations of pollution at home than their white UK peers.Senior author Seeromanie Harding, a professor of social epidemiology from King’s College, London, said their study “provides a unique opportunity to track exposures of adolescents living in deprived neighbourhoods”.

She added: “Given that more than one million under-18s live in neighbourhoods where air pollution is higher than the recommended health standards, there is an urgent need for more of these studies to gain an in-depth understanding of the threats to (and opportunities for) young people’s development.”

