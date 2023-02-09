A concerning rise in house fires has prompted warnings about purchasing e-bikes and e-scooters.

The number of fires caused by the the batteries used in e-bikes and e-scooters has risen by almost 150% in the past year according to data obtained by the insurer Zurich.

The London Fire Brigade attended 88 fires caused by e-bikes last year - an increase of 80% compared to 2021.

London Fire Brigade assistant commissioner for fire safety Charlie Pugsley said: “There is a significant risk posed by the e-bikes which have been converted and we are predominantly seeing fires in ones which have been purchased from online marketplaces and batteries which have been sourced on the internet, which may not meet the correct safety standards.

“When these batteries and chargers fail, they do so with ferocity and because the fires develop so rapidly the situation can quickly become incredibly serious. These items are often stored in communal areas and corridors and can block people’s only means of escape.”

Damage shown from a fire caused by an e-bike in a Shepherd's Bush flat. Credit: Twitter/@Londonfire

The "alarming spate" of fires has been caused by non-compliant lithium-ion batteries used in the bikes and scooters, according to the Chartered Trading Standards Institute.

The CTSI is now urging businesses importing and selling the e-vehicles to ensure products fully comply with safety laws.

They advise that consumers should only purchase devices from reputable retailers and check that they display a valid UKCA or CE mark.

Christine Heemskerk, CTSI lead officer for product safety, said: “Don’t buy online unless you’re really certain where a product is coming from.

“You also need to be very sure that you’re using the right charger for the right battery. There should be a charger supplied with the device you’ve purchased.”