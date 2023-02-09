Police have arrested a second man as part of a murder investigation into the deaths of two men in Brixton last year.

Lemar Rashawan Urqhart, who was a drill rapper, was chased and shot during the attack.

Guilherme Messias Da Silva who was 23 and a deliveroo driver was killed when he was hit by a vehicle involved in the chase.

A19-year-old man was arrested late on Wednesday, 8 February on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

The incident took place on 30 October 2022 in the Herne Hill area.

Detectives believe two cars were driving in the Railton Road area when one of the cars collided with Guilherme’s moped before further colliding with other parked vehicles.

Lemar then got out of one of the cars involved in the collision and was pursued by an armed man from the second car.

The man shot Lemar and returned to his car before leaving the scene.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter on 8 November 2022. He was bailed to return pending further enquiries and has since been told that no further action will be taken.

Police are still appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.